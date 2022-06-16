 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Helen Bae, senior, Pattonville

Placed ninth in the area in assists (26) and points per game (5.0) earning all-state status. Bae helped the Pirates secure a 9-6 record by leading the team in goals (49), ground balls (74) and caused turnovers (35). She will play lacrosse at Maryville University.

