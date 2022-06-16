M: Kara Niewoehner, junior, Lafayette

Placed second on the Lancers in goals (46), assists (13), ground balls (43) and draw controls (54) and tied for the team lead in caused turnovers (30), earning all-state status. Niewoehner also excelled in the classroom, earning all-academic recognition by USA Lacrosse.
