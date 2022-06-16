 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Kendra Swope, sophomore, Francis Howell North

Led the area in draw controls per game (9.1) and placed second in goals per game (6.2) and points per game (7.6). Swope also excelled defensively, leading the Knights with 67 ground balls, 33 caused turnovers and 19 interceptions.

