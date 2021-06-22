 Skip to main content
M: Kharis Perona, senior, Westminster
Perona led the Wildcats in goals (58), draw controls (79) and ground balls (46). She scored nine goals in a game twice and earned at least five draw controls 11 times. She earned academic all-American and honorable mention all-state recognition.

