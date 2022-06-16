 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Kylie Libby-Pettis, senior, Parkway South

Controlled 111 draws to rank sixth in the area in draw controls per game (5.5) and earned all-state recognition. Libby-Pettis compiled 64 goals, 12 assists, 41 ground balls and 19 caused turnovers.

