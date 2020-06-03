M: Melissa Menchella, Eureka

Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 All-Metro player of the year, Menchella led the area with 96 goals and 116 points, leading Eureka to the state semifinals. Despite playing only two seasons, she is the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer with 156 goals and 186 points. Menchella continued her scoring touch at Lindenwood University, where she became the Lions’ all-time leading scorer, had her No. 22 retired and had a bobble head day in her honor. She is now the coach at Eureka.
