M: Olivia Polk, MICDS
M: Olivia Polk, MICDS

Graduation year: 2014

The bigger the moment, the better Polk played during a career that included successive state championships in 2013 and 2014. As a senior, she orchestrated the Rams’ offense to an undefeated season by netting 49 goals and adding 23 assists, earning first-team All-American status. Polk continued her lacrosse career at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. 

