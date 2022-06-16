M: Paige Rawitscher, senior, Clayton

Set the Missouri single-season record with 124 goals. Rawitscher led the area in goals per game (7.8) and points per game (9.8) and placed fourth in both assists (33) and draw controls per game (6.2). During a five-game winning streak, Rawitscher scored 65 goals, which included a 15-goal outburst against Rosati-Kain, and she helped captain the Greyhounds to a 10-6 record.