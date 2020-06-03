M: Paige Salthouse, Ursuline

Graduation year: 2014
Salthouse helped Ursuline reach the state semifinals in each of her three varsity seasons, scoring 157 goals and adding 71 assists. As a senior, she earned All-American status by scoring 82 goals, adding 31 assists and scooping an area-high 156 ground balls. Salthouse moved on to play at McKendree University, where she scored a team-high 60 goals as a sophomore.
