M: Paige Salthouse, Ursuline
Graduation year: 2014

Salthouse helped Ursuline reach the state semifinals in each of her three varsity seasons, scoring 157 goals and adding 71 assists. As a senior, she earned All-American status by scoring 82 goals, adding 31 assists and scooping an area-high 156 ground balls. Salthouse moved on to play at McKendree University, where she scored a team-high 60 goals as a sophomore.

