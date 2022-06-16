 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M: Reese Bennett, senior, Belleville West

Reese Bennett, Belleville West

Reese Bennett, Belleville West lacrosse

Topped the century mark in goals (110), draw controls (132) and ground balls (111) in helping Belleville West earn a 19-2 overall record. Bennett recovered from a torn ACL suffered early in her junior season to place second in the area with 139 points and earn first team all-sectional and second team all-state in Illinois. She will play lacrosse at Lindenwood.

