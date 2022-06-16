M: Reese Bennett, senior, Belleville West

Topped the century mark in goals (110), draw controls (132) and ground balls (111) in helping Belleville West earn a 19-2 overall record. Bennett recovered from a torn ACL suffered early in her junior season to place second in the area with 139 points and earn first team all-sectional and second team all-state in Illinois. She will play lacrosse at Lindenwood.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
