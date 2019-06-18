Stepping into a midfield role after the loss of Harvard-bound Olivia Proctor to injury, Carr led the Rams in goals and assists while often garnering the focus of the opponent’s best defenders. An All-State selection, Carr followed up a 46-goal season as a sophomore with a 55-goal season this year.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro water polo player of the year: Kreienkamp brushes off disappointment to lead SLUH to fifth successive title
-
All-Metro baseball player of the year: Schmidt leads Borgia on magical run to landmark championship
-
All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Boyer was the ace who dealt up a state title for Edwardsville
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years