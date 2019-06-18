Ranked fourth in the area in goals (86) and fifth in points (109), Camenzind faced special defensive attention all season, still managing to score at least four goals in 14 of the Pioneers’ 17 games. An All-American selection for the third year in a row, she will be playing lacrosse at Georgetown next year.
