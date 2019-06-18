Subscribe for 99¢
Tremendously effective on both sides of the field, Roux finished in the top five in goals (78), points (98) and draw controls (112), earning All-American honors. Roux was named player of the year in the Metro West conference, and her emergence helped the Angels earn state runner-up this season after a 7-10 record in 2018.