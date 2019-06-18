A draw control machine, Robinson ranked eighth in goals (73) and points (87), and led the area in total draw controls (115). Her 12 goals, 12 ground balls and 13 draw controls in the first two rounds of the MSLA state tournament helped the Vikings secure their first berth in the round of 16. She will play at Quincy University next spring.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro water polo player of the year: Kreienkamp brushes off disappointment to lead SLUH to fifth successive title
-
All-Metro baseball player of the year: Schmidt leads Borgia on magical run to landmark championship
-
All-Metro baseball pitcher of the year: Boyer was the ace who dealt up a state title for Edwardsville
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years