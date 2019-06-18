Subscribe for 99¢
Moving from defense to midfield, Arnold captained MICDS to an amazing midseason turnaround. The Rams recovered from a 1-8 start to win nine consecutive games, as she scored 19 goals and dished out nine assists during that stretch. An All-State selection, Arnold’s steady leadership and increased offensive production helped MICDS earn a berth in the MSLA state semifinals.