Moving from defense to midfield, Arnold captained MICDS to an amazing midseason turnaround. The Rams recovered from a 1-8 start to win nine consecutive games, as she scored 19 goals and dished out nine assists during that stretch. An All-State selection, Arnold’s steady leadership and increased offensive production helped MICDS earn a berth in the MSLA state semifinals.
