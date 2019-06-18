Subscribe for 99¢
Ottensmeyer tied an area record with 116 goals, helping the Longhorns win 11 of their final 16 games. She maintained amazing consistency, scoring at least four goals 19 times, becoming only the sixth player in the last 20 seasons to score 100 goals in a season.