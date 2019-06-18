Subscribe for 99¢

An excellent two-way player, Dalonzo led the Panthers in points, ground balls, draw controls and caused turnovers, helping O’Fallon to a 14-2 record and a berth in the Washington, Ill. sectional championship game. Her 54 goals included two six-goal performances against Kirkwood and St. Joseph’s, and a seven-goal outburst against Nerinx Hall.