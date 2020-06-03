Player of the decade: Ellis Chalfant, GK, MICDS

Graduation year: 2015
The 2013 All-Metro player of the year, Chalfant guarded the MICDS net for three state titles, saving 62 percent of the shots she faced in championship games. As a senior, she led the area with a 4.60 goals against average and a save percentage of .569, earning All-American honorable mention. Chalfant became a four-year starter at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and provided the backstop for three conference championships.
