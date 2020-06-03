Player of the decade: Ellis Chalfant, GK, MICDS
0 comments

Player of the decade: Ellis Chalfant, GK, MICDS

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Ellis Chalfant MICDS.jpg

Ellis Chalfant, MICDS lacrosse

Graduation year: 2015

The 2013 All-Metro player of the year, Chalfant guarded the MICDS net for three state titles, saving 62 percent of the shots she faced in championship games. As a senior, she led the area with a 4.60 goals against average and a save percentage of .569, earning All-American honorable mention. Chalfant became a four-year starter at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and provided the backstop for three conference championships.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports