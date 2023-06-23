Rachel Livak, junior, Parkway West By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 23, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goalkeeper ranked fourth in the area this season with 204 saves. Livak also compiled a 8.88 goals against average on her way to being selected to the all-state first team. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro girls lacrosse third team