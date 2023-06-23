Sara Polovina, senior, Lindbergh By Greg Uptain | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 23, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helped the Flyers transition up in conference play. Polovina led the Flyers with 43 goals and 49 assists. She has committed to play at William Jewell. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro girls lacrosse third team