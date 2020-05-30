All-Decade girls soccer spotlight: McGhee made a difference in many ways for Pattonville

The 5-foot-11 McGhee made her mark in other ways, as well.

Her speed and power made McGhee the absolute envy of coaches, players and college scouts alike.

“Her size and grit were what stood out immediately, ball winning,” Sellers said this week. “Even as a freshman. And she did nothing but get better. She was a field general. I saw it first-hand as a coach. It’s hard to remember a kid that could impact a game in so many areas the way she did for four years.”

During her four years in high school, McGhee amassed 24 goals and added 50 assists.

Pattonville qualified for the state tournament twice in her career.

The Pirates finished third in Class 3 her freshman year and second when she was a sophomore.

“Soccer was amazing in high school,” McGhee said. “We had such a good core group on that team. We played together so well and we knew each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We worked hard to put Pattonville soccer on the map.”

One of McGhee’s teammates all four years in high school was forward Kailey Utley. After her time playing at West Virginia University, Utley has since played with the Fire and Ice Soccer Club.