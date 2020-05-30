All-Decade girls soccer spotlight: McGhee made a difference in many ways for Pattonville

Mikala McGhee was a girl of all seasons during her high school days.
The 2012 Pattonville graduate sparkled on the softball diamond in the fall, batting .454 in a four-year career.
She was a standout basketball guard in the winter, setting the groundwork for an NCAA Division I career that started at Missouri State and wrapped up in 2017 at Florida Gulf Coast.
But perhaps McGhee made her biggest impact for Pattonville on the soccer pitch in the spring, even though it’s not the sport she pursued in college.
McGhee earned first-team All-Metro honors both as a junior and senior at different positions — on defense and then as a midfielder — and helped the Pirates to 81 victories during her four-year career.
“I loved playing soccer so much in high school that I kind of almost regret not choosing to play it in college,” McGhee said. “I was getting bigger named schools coming at me for soccer so it was always an option, but my heart just kind of laid with basketball. I ended up picking basketball at the end, but I probably spent more time with soccer in high school than I did basketball.”
No matter what sport she played, McGhee was a game changer.
A first-team selection on the Post-Dispatch All-Decade girls soccer team, McGhee definitely changed the game when she was on the pitch.
And even when she was off of it.
McGhee’s long throw-ins were a weapon Pattonville used to great effect.
“I feel like it helped us win a lot of games because it was, basically, like another corner kick,” McGhee said.
Her throw-ins basically equaled an attempt on goal from anywhere inside the offensive half.
McGhee had a goal disallowed after throwing it directly into the opponent’s net in a 2-1 loss to Cor Jesu in a Class 3 quarterfinal her senior season.
After that game, Cor Jesu goalkeeper Sam Bersett said: “We play on the same club team. Nobody throws the ball as far or as hard (as McGhee). After bobbling a couple of them, I had to try to punch them out and then count on my defense to get the ball cleared. All I kept saying was, 'Get it out. Get it out.' ”
Cor Jesu went on to win the Class 3 state championship.
Earlier in the 2012 season, Pattonville beat Hazelwood West 4-2.
Jason Sellers, who will become Pattonville’s athletics director July 1, then was the soccer coach at West.
Sellers said after that game: “The first time she grabbed the ball for a throw-in, she launched a missile. It's such an incredible weapon; it's always impossible to defend.”
The 5-foot-11 McGhee made her mark in other ways, as well.
Her speed and power made McGhee the absolute envy of coaches, players and college scouts alike.
“Her size and grit were what stood out immediately, ball winning,” Sellers said this week. “Even as a freshman. And she did nothing but get better. She was a field general. I saw it first-hand as a coach. It’s hard to remember a kid that could impact a game in so many areas the way she did for four years.”
During her four years in high school, McGhee amassed 24 goals and added 50 assists.
Pattonville qualified for the state tournament twice in her career.
The Pirates finished third in Class 3 her freshman year and second when she was a sophomore.
“Soccer was amazing in high school,” McGhee said. “We had such a good core group on that team. We played together so well and we knew each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We worked hard to put Pattonville soccer on the map.”
One of McGhee’s teammates all four years in high school was forward Kailey Utley. After her time playing at West Virginia University, Utley has since played with the Fire and Ice Soccer Club.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Utley had invited McGhee — who still is on the roster of the Surge women’s professional basketball team — to give it another go at soccer.
“Mikala was a force on the soccer field and everyone remembers her physical ability,” Utley said. “She was a huge part of our success and she was an enforcer on the field. I loved calling her a teammate, not only in soccer, but in basketball and softball, as well. She could do it all and I know she still can.”
McGhee now works as a reporter locally at KTVI/KPLR television stations, a job she has had on a full-time basis since January.
She finished as Pattonville’s career points leader in basketball with 1,647 points and went on to get a master’s degree in criminal justice from Florida Gulf Coast after earning a bachelor’s degree in 2016 from George Mason.
McGhee said she misses the busy routine of her younger days on the fields and courts around the area.
“I really miss sports right now, the competitiveness of it all,” she said. “Even seeing a soccer ball lying around, I want to pick it up. I’m curious if I can throw it in as far. I just can’t help but wonder if I still have got it a little bit.”
All-Decade First Team
Player of the decade: Anna Lawler, F, Summit
Graduation year: 2018
The only player to earn Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year honors twice during the decade, Lawler had a distinguished career with the Falcons, scoring 30 goals and 33 assists. She was named player of the year in 2016 and 2018 and helped Summit win the Class 3 state championship, the program's first and only state title, as a senior. She tallied six goals and six assists that season for the Falcons, who finished 19-2-3 and defeated Incarnate Word for the Class 3 crown. Lawler signed with Oklahoma State and has since transferred to St. Louis University, where she was named to the Atlantic 10 all-rookie team last fall.
F: Michelle Auer, Notre Dame
Graduation year: 2011
With an eye-popping 51 goals and 17 assists as a senior, Auer was named the 2011 All-Metro player of the year. She went on to play at SIU Edwardsville after scoring 116 goals and adding 57 assists during her stellar career with the Rebels.
F: Kirsten Davis, Westminster
Graduation year: 2017
A key cog for the Wildcats, who went 63-18-2 during her four seasons, Davis was a scoring machine. Among the top five in area leading scorers all four years, Davis led the area during her sophomore and senior seasons. She tallied 172 career goals, added 34 assists and was a three-time All-Metro selection. She currently plays for Texas Tech.
M: Kelsey Dinges, Althoff
Graduation year: 2011
An All-Metro selection as a senior, Dinges made history on the pitch for the Crusaders with 117 goals and 123 assists. It marked the first time in Illinois high school history that a female player tallied triple digits for their career in both categories. As a senior, Dinges amassed 35 goals and added 32 assists for Althoff before signing to play at Miami of Ohio.
M: Alli Magaletta, St. Joseph's
Graduation year: 2014
The key piece to helping St. Joseph’s capture its seventh state title in 2014, Magaletta shined for the Angels. The All-Metro player of the year that season tallied a team-high 17 goals and added six assists as the Angels finished 23-1 and won the class 3 title. Magaletta tallied 35 goals and 24 assists in four seasons. Magaletta went on to play at Missouri and West Virginia.
GK: Megan McClure, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2017
An effective dual threat on the pitch, McClure was named the 2017 All-Metro player of the year and helped the Statesmen finish 24-1 and win the Class 3 title. She had 16 shutouts and a .47 goals against average before playing at Arkansas State University.
D/M: Mikala McGhee, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2012
An All-Metro first-team selection as a junior and a senior, McGhee helped the Pirates to third- (freshman) and second-place (sophomore) finishes in Class 3 while tallying 24 goals and 50 assists throughout her career. A Division I prospect in softball, basketball and soccer, McGhee went on to play college basketball at Missouri State and Florida Gulf Coast. She is currently on the St. Louis Surge women’s basketball roster.
M: Jenn Miller, Cor Jesu
Graduation year: 2012
Miller was pivotal in helping the Chargers to the Class 3 state championship her senior season. She was named the 2012 All-Metro player of the year after she scored 14 goals and had six assists. Miller, who went on to play at Mississippi, scored 31 goals and added 17 assists in her career with Cor Jesu.
F/M: Cristina Rodriguez, St. Dominic
Graduation year: 2013
An All-Metro first-team selection twice, Rodriguez played a major role as St. Dominic won consecutive Class 2 state titles in 2012 and 2013. Rodriguez scored a combined 31 goals over that stretch and finished with 60 goals and 40 assists during her St. Dominic career. She went on to play at St. Louis University.
F: Rachel Tejada, Triad
Graduation year: 2011
Tejada helped the Knights finish 22-2-1 and win the Class 2A state championship as a senior. She scored 39 goals and added 19 assists that year and finished with 133 goals and 61 assists before playing at Illinois State.
M: Kailey Utley, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2012
Utley had 86 goals and added 60 assists for the Pirates. She also scored 23 game-winners. After high school, she served in the Army and achieved the rank of second lieutenant. She also played at West Virginia University and is a current member of the Fire and Ice Women's Premier Soccer League club. She recently graduated from UMSL with a doctorate in optometry.
All-Decade Second Team
D: Sydney Beach, Triad
Graduation year: 2019
Beach helped the Knights make the state tournament two of her final three years, which included winning the Class 2A title her sophomore season. As a senior, Beach was an All-Metro first-team selection. She scored four goals and added eight assists throughout her career and currently plays for SLU.
F: Bethany Coons, Union
Graduation year: 2015
Coons graduated as the all-time leading point scorer in Missouri with 452 points. The Union forward finished with 186 goals and 80 assists. An All-Metro first-team selection as a junior and senior, Coons finished off her career with 40 goals and 18 assists. She went on to play at the University of Missouri.
M: Mel Donaldson, Incarnate Word
Graduation year: 2013
A three-time All-Metro first-team selection, Donaldson scored 34 career goals and 14 assists and helped the Red Knights to a fourth-place finish in Class 3 in 2011. Donaldson went on to play at Missouri.
M: Caitlin Eddy, Francis Howell Central
Graduation year: 2015
The 2015 All-Metro player of the year, Eddy helped the Spartans make the first of two trips to the state semifinals this decade. As a senior, Eddy scored 18 goals and had 20 assists as the Spartans took second in Class 4. Eddy finished with 34 career goals and 21 assists for Francis Howell Central before playing at Indiana State University.
M/F: Emily Holten, Collinsville
Graduation year: 2017
An integral part of a Collinsville soccer team which qualified for the Class 3A state semifinals in each of her last three seasons, Holten scored 21 goals and added 11 assists as the Kahoks took third in Class 3A in 2017. Holten, a two-time All-Metro first-team selection, scored 71 goals and had 48 assists during her time with the Kahoks. She went on to play at Ole Miss and Southeast Missouri State University.
D: Hayley Jakovich, Eureka
Graduation year: 2018
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Jakovich helped the Wildcats win the Class 4 title in 2017 and take third the following year. Jakovich's defense helped limit opposing offenses to 17 total goals in her final season with the Wildcats. Jakovich, who went on to play at Xavier University, added eight goals and three assists as a senior and tallied 14 goals and 14 assists in four seasons.
F: Jade Klump, Visitation
Graduation year: 2013
Klump was selected All-Metro each of her final three seasons. She helped Visitation win back-to-back Class 2 titles in 2010 and 2011. She finished her career with 79 goals, including 20 in her final season. Klump went on to play soccer at the University of Kentucky.
F: Hannah Leinert, Eureka
Graduation year: 2013
The All-Metro player of the year in 2013, Leinert helped Eureka win the Class 3 state title that same season. She battled an ankle injury but still managed 29 goals and 10 assists. Leinert, who went on to play at Illinois State and Purdue, ammassed 71 goals and 35 assists during her preps career.
M: Courtney Reimer, Duchesne
Graduation year: 2016
Reimer helped the Pioneers to four successive state titles (Class 1 from 2013-2014 and Class 2 from 2015-2016). The current SLU soccer player was a three-time All-Metro selection and amassed 41 goals and 24 assists with the Pioneers.
GK: Megan Swanson, St. Dominic
Graduation year: 2014
The four-time Class 2 goalkeeper of the year, Swanson was an All-Metro first-team selection her senior season. She helped the Crusaders to back-to-back Class 2 titles and owned a 95-10-2 career record and 69 shutouts. She went on to play at Lindenwood University.
M: Carly Wickenheiser, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2015
Wickenheiser helped the Angels make four consecutive state semifinal appearances, including a Class 3 title in 2014. She scored 13 goals and added 14 assists as a senior and finished with 25 goals and 23 assists in her career. Wickenheiser went on to play at Texas Tech.
All-Decade Third Team
D: Jane Anne Crabtree, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2016
A three-time All-Metro selection, Crabtree led the Tigers’ defense and also scored eight goals and added six assists during her preps career. She went on to play at Illinois Wesleyan.
D: Emma Christanell, Nerinx Hall
Graduation year: 2019
Christanell helped Markers advance to the Class 4 state title game during her senior season. An All-Metro first-team selection in 2019, Christanell, who currently plays at SLU, scored three goals, added one assists and helped the defense surrender just 24 goals. Throughout her career, she tallied seven goals and added seven assists.
M: Hannah Friedrich, Hazelwood West
Graduation year: 2018
A three-time All-Metro selection, Friedrich amassed 108 goals and 63 assists during her time at Hazelwood West. She finished in the top five in the area in points in a season twice in her career. Went on to play at SLU.
F: Emily Gaebe, Union
Graduation year: 2021
Gaebe burst onto the scene as an offensive force her freshman, scoring 62 goals and eight assists. As a sophomore, she again led the area in scoring with 51 goals and 18 assists. She led Union to Class 3 third-place finishes in 2018 and 2019. Gaebe, who has signed with SLU, is a two-time All-Metro first-team selection.
F: Caroline Hoefert, Alton Marquette
Graduation year: 2014
A member of the Class 1A state championship team as a freshman, Hoefert excelled as a senior, scoring 21 goals and adding 15 assists. She was a first-team All-Metro selection that year and finished with 78 career goals and 48 assists before going on to SIU Edwardsville.
GK: Rylee Iorio, Columbia
Graduation year: 2019
Iorio capped her stellar preps career by helping the Eagles capture the Class 1A state title. The 2019 All-Metro goalkeeper of the year. Before heading off to Union University, Iorio had a 27-2-1 record with a .31 goals against average and 20 shutouts during her senior season.
F: Mackenzie Litzsinger, Summit
Graduation year: 2017
A key member of the Falcons’ rise to success, Litzsinger was an All-Metro first-team selection both her junior and senior seasons. Over the course of her stellar four seasons with Summit, she tallied 89 goals and added 31 assists for a program that finished second in Class 3 in 2015 and 2016. After high school, LItzsinger went on to play at SIU Edwardsville.
M: Julia O’Neill, Althoff
Graduation year: 2021
O’Neill tallied 29 goals and added 14 assists as a freshman as the Crusaders took third in Class 1A. She was an All-Metro selection as a sophomore in 2019 when she scored 27 goals and added 20 assists to finish among the top 10 point-scorers in the area. Her 13 game-winning goals are tied for the top mark on the team during those two seasons.
M: Maddie Pokorny, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2015
Pokorny capped her high school career by helping the Statesmen take third in Class 3. Along the way, she led Webster Groves in points with 22 goals and 16 assists. She went on to play at SLU after earning All-Metro honors her sophomore through junior seasons and tallying 83 goals and 43 assists during her high school career.
F: Mackenzie Rief, St. Dominic
Graduation year: 2014
Rief helped the Crusaders to back-to-back state titles her sophomore and junior seasons and finished with 72 goals and 25 assists. Rief, who went on to Quincy University, was an All-Metro selection in both her junior and senior seasons.
F: Courtney Young, Visitation
Graduation year: 2011
Young scored six goals, including three for game-winning tallies, and added four assists in her final six high school games as the Vivettes won the Class 2 title for the second consecutive season. Young, who was an All-Metro first teamer as a senior, scored 88 goals and added 36 assists in high school before heading off to SIU Edwardsville.
