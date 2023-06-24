FIRST TEAM:

GK - Kendall Joggerst, junior, O'Fallon • Posted a 21-3-1 record in helping the Panthers to their second state championship in the last three seasons. Recorded 14 clean sheets. Allowed just 16 goals in 1,985 minutes. Gave up three goals over her last 10 matches including back-to-back shutouts in the state tournament.

D - Ella McAleenan, senior, Nerinx Hall • Anchored a defense that gave up just 10 goals in 23 matches. Managed eight goals and four assists in guiding the Markers to a second-place finish at state. Selected as the Class 4 Defensive Player of the Year by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Heading to Lindenwood University.

D - Quinn Conroy, senior, St. Joseph's • She spent the entire season marking the other team's top scorer. Conroy played a key role in the Angels recording 10 shutouts. A first-team, all-state selection, she has signed to play at Rockhurst University in Kansas City.

D - Julia Shoults, senior, St. Dominic • A first-team all-state selection, she helped the Crusaders recorded five successive shutouts over the final six matches of the season. Shoults was the reigning Class 4 Defensive player of the year. Heading to Rockhurst University.

MF - Ashley Miller, junior, Fort Zumwalt South • Took on more of an offensive load this season with 25 goals and a team-best 32 assists in helping the Bulldogs win a third successive state title. Scored four times in a 6-1 win over Fort Zumwalt East in district play. Had at least one point in 24 of 26 matches. Tallied six game-winning goals.

MF - Natalie Druger, senior, Ursuline • Led the Bears to a third-place finish with ten goals and 14 assists. Was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year in Class 3. Had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Union in the third-place game.

MF - Brooke Cattoor, senior, Fort Zumwalt South • Co-Offensive Player of the Year with Druger, Cattoor scored 23 goals and added 28 assists. Scored eight times over six post-season matches. Was called upon to handle more defensive chores this time around. Heading to Missouri State University.

F - Nina Preusser, senior, Nerinx Hall • The leading scorer on a high-powered attack, Preusser had 11 goals and 10 assists, both team highs. Was selected as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in Class 4. Heading to St. Louis University.

F - Audrey Smith, junior, Fort Zumwalt South • The Class 3 Player of the Year, Smith recorded 41 goals including 10 game-winners. Had 12 multi-goal games. Scored in each of the Bulldogs' victories in the final four.

F - Maddie Bowman, senior, St. Joseph's • Tallied a team-high 26 goals for the Angels, who posted a 20-2 mark. Scored in the first seven matches of the season and never cooled off. A first-team all-state selection, she will continue her career the University of Dayton.

F - Olivia Baca, senior, Edwardsville • Tallied 26 goals for the Tigers, who went 19-4. She will attend Xavier University in Cincinnati.

SECOND TEAM:

GK - Allysa Wolf, junior Freeburg • Compiled a 14-4-1 mark in helping Midgets to first sectional title in school history. Scored eight times on penalty kicks as well.

D - Taylor Babb, senior, Ladue • First-team all-state choice, Babb anchored a back line that surrendered just 16 goals in 22 matches. Going to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

D - Zoe Cuneio, junior, Eureka • A first-team Class 4 all-state selection, Cuneio helped the Rams record eight shutouts.

D - Allison Frame, sophomore, Villa Duchesne • The Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year, she guided the Saints to a second-place finish at the state tournament.

MF - Allie Tredway, sophomore, O'Fallon • Had 13 goals and six assists. Set up the game-winning OT goal in the state championship match with a boot-to-boot pass to Kiley McMinn.

MF - Alice Crowley, junior, John Burroughs • Scored a team-high 15 goals for the Bombers, who compiled a 13-1-1 mark.

MF - Lucie Schwartz, senior, Visitation • Led the Vivettes with eight goals. A Class 3 first-team all-state selection. Heading to St. Louis University.

F - Allie Kinner, junior, Lafayette • Helped the Lancers to a third-place finish with 18 goals and 17 assists, both team highs.

F - Mia Devrouax, junior, Whitfield • Scored 43 goals to help the Warriors to a third-place finish at state. Scored three goals or more 10 times including a three-goal outburst in a 6-2 win over Pleasant Hill in the third-place match. Was selected as the Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year.

F - Morgan Struttmann, senior, Liberty • Paced the Eagles with 27 goals and 20 assists. Set school mark for most career points.

F - Ella Anselm, sophomore, Alton Marquette • Had 33 goals in helping the Explorers to an 18-4-2 record.

THIRD TEAM:

GK - Ally Moore, senior, Fort Zumwalt South • Made a whopping 15 saves in a 2-0 shutout over Ursuline in state semifinal.

D - Addison Brown, junior, Orchard Farm • Anchored a defense that posted eight clean sheets.

D - Annabelle Kujawa, sophomore • A first team all-state selection, she helped the Greyhounds to the Class 2 state championship.

D - Aubree Wallace, senior, Civic Memorial • Paced the Eagles to a 16-9 record with a team-high 28 assists.

MF - Carolyne Mathenia, senior, Belleville West • Scored 35 goals and added 11 assists, both team highs.

MF - Anna Pagano, senior, Notre Dame • Had 20 goals and 10 assists. A first-team Class 3 all-state choice.

MF - Sophia Mutis, senior, Clayton • The Class 2 player of the Year, she played a huge role in guiding the Greyhounds to the state title.

F - MaryClaire Imig, junior, Ursuline • Tied for team lead with 15 goals to help Bears to a third-place finish in Class 3.

F - Madison Vasiloff, junior, Granite City • Scored 19 goals including four game-winners for the Warriors, who lost just four of 18 matches.

F - Alina Ayran, sophomore, Triad • A speedster up top, Ayran had 13 goals. She scored three times in a postseason win over Jerseyville.

F - Abrianna Garrett, junior, Civic Memorial • Topped the area with 54 goals. Also handed out 14 assists.