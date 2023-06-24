Kiley McMinn didn't necessarily want to break the family tradition.

She simply could not handle the slow-paced game of golf.

"It was too boring," the O'Fallon High senior recalled. "I just couldn't stand it."

So after playing golf during her freshman season, she decided to hang up the clubs for good and go with her first love — soccer.

"Why keep doing something if you don't enjoy it?" she reasoned. "Soccer was what I was best at ever since I was little. It was an easy choice."

And a smart one, too.

The Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls soccer player of the year, McMinn closed out her O'Fallon soccer career June 3 by scoring the winning goal in overtime in the Class 3A state championship match against previously unbeaten Barrington.

The highlight-reel tally gave the Panthers their second title in three years and solidified McMinn's status as a program-defining performer.

"All around, the best player we've ever had," O'Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said.

McMinn set a school record for most goals in the season with 49, eclipsing the previous mark of 39 set by Avery Christopher last year on her way to earning All-Metro player of the year honors.

No. 49 came on a picture-perfect cross from Allie Tredway with 2 minutes and 58 seconds left in the second extra 10-minute session.

"I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this can't be real,' " McMinn said. "I even cried."

The signature goal, McMinn's 13th of the postseason, put an exclamation point on her decision to choose soccer as her athletic path.

"I think most of her life she knew that she was meant for soccer," said O'Fallon junior midfielder Ella Peterson, who is one of McMinn's best friends. "Golf was kind of her side hustle."

Golfing is in the McMinn family blood. All three sisters, including Kiley, have played competitively, with two going on to play at college. Alyssa was a standout at O'Fallon and moved on to a solid career at Evansville University. Briana also shined for the Panthers before playing at Murray State.

The sisters played golf together while growing up. Kiley wanted to be like her two older siblings and played one year at O'Fallon.

"I wasn't bad," said Kiley, who consistently shot in the 80s. "If I had stayed with it and worked at it, I probably would have gotten better. It just wasn't fun."

McMinn made the right choice and has never looked back. She will continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division I level for Marquette University in Milwaukee, a consistent threat in the rugged Big East Conference.

"Looking at what we did (in high school), I feel really blessed," McMinn said. "It doesn't get any better than winning a second state title as a senior."

O'Fallon compiled a 61-7-1 record in McMinn's three seasons. Her freshman campaign was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ironically, the best offensive season by any individual in school history came with McMinn playing a brand new position.

She started the first two years in the midfield as a defensive stopper.

But with the graduation loss of Christopher, Judiscak chose to move McMinn up top in hopes that her impressive skills could lead to a breakout performance.

Judiscak was spot on.

McMinn scored three times against traditional power Triad in her first game as a forward.

"It was at that moment that I knew we'd found our striker," Peterson said.

McMinn was a natural fit as a sniper. She had nine matches of three goals or more and scored twice 16 times.

The fleet-footed righty did her homework before stepping into a new situation.

"When I found out about the move, I started watched some of Avery's film and that helped a ton," McMinn said. "Watching what she did and seeing what made her so successful, I was just following along."

McMinn, a straight-A student, stepped into the leadership role as well. Normally relatively quietly, she became a team leader both vocally and by example.

Her signature moments came in the final three matches of the season, which she played at roughly 70 percent after suffering an ankle injury early in the postseason.

McMinn said she wasn't as fast as usual and had problems stopping and cutting.

"Her at less than 100 percent is still a lot better than most other players at a full 100 percent," Judiscak said.

McMinn loves the outdoors and enjoys tooling around in a four-wheeler on her grandparents' farm.

She is looking forward to the future but realizes her past was something special as well.

"I'll never forget winning (state) championships with my friends," McMinn said. "It was just amazing."

2023 All-Metro girls soccer first team G: Kendall Joggerst, junior, O'Fallon Posted a 21-3-1 record in helping the Panthers to their second Class 3A state championship in the last three seasons. Recorded 14 clean sheets. Allowed just 16 goals in 1,985 minutes. Gave up three goals over her last 10 matches, including back-to-back shutouts in the state tournament. Committed to Wofford College. D: Ella McAleenan, senior, Nerinx Hall Anchored defense that gave up just 10 goals in 23 matches. Managed eight goals and four assists in guiding the Markers to a second-place finish in Class 4 state tournament. Selected as the Class 4 defensive player of the year by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Heading to Lindenwood University. D: Quinn Conroy, senior, St. Joseph's Spent entire season marking the other team's top scorer. Conroy played a key role in the Angels recording 10 shutouts. A first-team all-state selection, she has signed to play at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. D: Julia Shoults, senior, St. Dominic A first-team all-state selection, she helped the Crusaders record five successive shutouts over the final six matches of the season. Shoults was the 2022 Class 4 defensive player of the year. Heading to Rockhurst University. M: Ashley Miller, junior, Fort Zumwalt South Took on more of an offensive load this season with 25 goals and a team-best 32 assists in helping the Bulldogs win a third successive Class 3 state title. Had at least one point in 24 of 26 matches. Tallied six game-winning goals. M: Natalie Druger, senior, Ursuline Led the Bears to a third-place Class 3 finish with 10 goals and 14 assists. Was named co-offensive player of the year in Class 3. Had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Union in the third-place game. M: Brooke Cattoor, senior, Fort Zumwalt South Class 3 co-offensive player of the year in Missouri. Scored 23 goals and added 28 assists. Scored eight times over six post-season matches. Was called upon to handle more defensive chores this season. Heading to Missouri State University. F: Nina Preusser, senior, Nerinx Hall Leading scorer of a high-powered attack, Preusser had 11 goals and 10 assists, both team highs. Was selected as the co-offensive player of the year in Class 4. Signed with St. Louis University. F: Audrey Smith, junior, Fort Zumwalt South The Class 3 player of the year, Smith scored 41 goals, including 10 game-winners. Had 12 multi-goal games. Scored in each of the Bulldogs' victories in the final four. F: Maddie Bowman, senior, St. Joseph’s Tallied team-high 26 goals as Angels posted a 20-2 mark. Scored in first seven matches of the season and never cooled off. A first-team all-state selection, she will continue her career the University of Dayton. F: Olivia Baca, senior, Edwardsville Tallied 26 goals and 11 assists for the Tigers, who went 19-4 and won a Class 3A regional title. Finished career with 58 goals, 21 assists. She will attend Xavier University in Cincinnati.