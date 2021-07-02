All-Metro girls soccer player of the year: Lafayette's Howard was an offensive powerhouse despite best efforts of opponents

It also means Howard had to work for each and every one of her tallies. The Lancers, who finished 18-6, played a tough schedule and were placed in a loaded district.

Lafayette had very few blowout wins due to its rugged slate.

"She earned every single goal," Lafayette coach Melissa Schroeder said. "Nothing was easy because of all the attention she drew. Physically, it was tough day in and day out. She just took it and responded by continuing to score and continuing to make plays."

Howard said it has been years since she was allowed any space on the field. She faced a four-pack of defenders in a pair of matches against Eureka this season, yet she remained a major force up top.

Still, all of that extra attention can be excruciating.

"It's more exhausting mentally because it gets you so frustrated," Howard said. "Things may not be going your way. You just have to push through it."

Although she has the marks to display the blows she has taken, Howard remained calm and cool under the physical pressure.

She did not receive a single yellow card this past season, even though she was tempted to cut loose with a push or two.