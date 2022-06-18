All-Metro girls soccer player of the year: O'Fallon's Christopher emerges from mental struggles with a record-setting campaign

Avery Christopher was in the middle of a long drive home from a club soccer tournament in November when the reality finally hit her.

The sport she loved all of her life had ceased to be enjoyable.

In fact, the O'Fallon High senior forward was beginning to hate to soccer.

"I was putting so much pressure on myself, I wasn't having fun,” Christopher said.

A sub-par performance at a high-level tournament in Omaha brought the situation to the forefront.

One of the most dangerous strikers in the long history of the Panthers' program was ready to throw in the towel.

"Every time I was on the field, I'd try to run from the ball, I didn't want to touch it," Christopher said of the tournament in Nebraska. "I was so nervous that I was going to make a mistake."

So Christopher and her mother Robyn had a heart-to-heart talk during the trip back home.

"I just let her know that this was just a game, it wasn't something she had to do," Robyn said. "You could quit today, be a regular kid with no practices, no games. You could go to college and never play soccer again. That would be fine with us."

Avery listened and came to a decision by the time the duo reached to St. Clair County.

"It was time for a break," Avery said. "Maybe a break forever."

The 18-year-old was struggling mentally. Physically, she was the same player who had totaled 30 goals her first two seasons at O'Fallon. The same girl who helped the Panthers to the Class 3 state championship in 2021.

Yet she was lost, at least in her mind.

"Soccer was so hard on my mental health," Christopher said. "I seriously thought about quitting and never coming back."

Christopher took three months off. For the first time since she can remember, she never touched a soccer ball during December, January and February, prime months for her Scott Gallagher club team.

During the break, Christopher saw a psychiatrist and began to work on her difficulties in handling the pressure and expectations that come with being a high-level soccer standout.

"I realized that my mental outlook was more important than any game," Christopher said. "I knew it was time to focus on me and not just a game that in the long run really doesn't mean that much."

Christopher also did her homework.

She said she understood the feelings of tennis standout Naomi Osaka, who dropped out of the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments last summer to focus on her mental health. Christopher also cringed when she read about several college athletes who committed suicide.

"I told my club coach (Shawn Hewitt) about what was going on and he said, 'Take a break,' " Christopher said. "He was so supportive of me."

Christopher worked hard to improve her mind. She said the sessions with the psychiatrist showed her how to approach the sport with a clear and confident air.

By March, she was ready to return to the game she's loved since infancy.

"The break was perfect for her," Robyn said.

Christopher needed a fresh start — and she certainly made the most of it.

The lightning-quick finisher returned with a vengeance, turning in one of the greatest individual seasons in the long history of the program.

The Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls soccer player of the year, Christopher scored a school-record 39 goals and handed out 11 assists to help the Panthers to 20-2 mark.

Christopher scored in 19 of 22 matches and recorded 14 multi-goal games. She scored five times in a 5-1 win over Oakville on April 12.

The Panthers' attempt at a second successive state championship was curtailed by a 2-0 loss to Edwardsville in the Normal Community Sectional semifinal round.

But that didn’t diminish Christopher’s accomplishments.

"She was all over the place, all season long," fellow senior teammate Mackenzie James said. "You could tell she was playing with so much confidence."

That wasn't always the case.

"Looking back on some film from my (junior) year in high school, I couldn't believe how little confidence I had out there," Christopher said.

Christopher took charge and became the top gun on one of the best offensive teams in the state.

“The weight of our goal scoring fell on Avery and she did great with that,” O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said. “We needed more out of her and she committed herself to focusing on being able score in a variety of ways.”

Christopher gave a verbal commitment to play at Western Kentucky University prior to her short departure from the game. She chose the Bowling Green school over St. Louis University and SIU Edwardsville.

With her new-found mental strength, Christopher plans on forging ahead with a soccer career.

"There was a time when I wasn't sure that's what I wanted," Christopher said. "Now I'm sure it is."

Christopher, who finished her high school career with a school-record 69 goals, has an affinity with sharks that includes wearing hats, slippers and shirts with sharks on them.

Earlier this week, she even got a shark tattoo on her hip during a family vacation in Mexico.

"Sharks are just something she's really passionate about," James said. "That's just her."

Another passion of Christopher's is the fight for racial equality. Also a starter on the Panthers' basketball team, she did not stand for the national anthem during games.

"My grandpa fought in the Vietnam War, my dad was in the Navy and my family really knows what patriotism is," Christopher said. "We always expect more from this country. So until everyone is as equal as I am, as a white woman in this country, I'm not going to sit and do nothing. I hold (the United States) to a higher standard and I want it to be better."

Christopher's transformation from nearly leaving soccer behind to becoming one of the best in state was never more evident than in the sectional semifinal loss to Edwardsville. As she trudged onto the field to begin the second half with her team trailing by two goals and the season in the balance, she picked up her downtrodden teammates by doing backflips right before play began.

That signaled the fun had returned to the game.

Now, Christopher is hoping to kick her skills up another level.

Yet no matter what happens in college, she can now look at life with a positive attitude.

"I just want to have fun and I hope to make the world a better place while I'm doing it," Christopher said.

