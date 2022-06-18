All-Metro girls soccer player of the year: O'Fallon's Christopher emerges from mental struggles with a record-setting campaign

Avery Christopher was in the middle of a long drive home from a club soccer tournament in November when the reality finally hit her.
The sport she loved all of her life had ceased to be enjoyable.
In fact, the O'Fallon High senior forward was beginning to hate to soccer.
"I was putting so much pressure on myself, I wasn't having fun,” Christopher said.
A sub-par performance at a high-level tournament in Omaha brought the situation to the forefront.
One of the most dangerous strikers in the long history of the Panthers' program was ready to throw in the towel.
"Every time I was on the field, I'd try to run from the ball, I didn't want to touch it," Christopher said of the tournament in Nebraska. "I was so nervous that I was going to make a mistake."
So Christopher and her mother Robyn had a heart-to-heart talk during the trip back home.
"I just let her know that this was just a game, it wasn't something she had to do," Robyn said. "You could quit today, be a regular kid with no practices, no games. You could go to college and never play soccer again. That would be fine with us."
Avery listened and came to a decision by the time the duo reached to St. Clair County.
"It was time for a break," Avery said. "Maybe a break forever."
The 18-year-old was struggling mentally. Physically, she was the same player who had totaled 30 goals her first two seasons at O'Fallon. The same girl who helped the Panthers to the Class 3 state championship in 2021.
Yet she was lost, at least in her mind.
"Soccer was so hard on my mental health," Christopher said. "I seriously thought about quitting and never coming back."
Christopher took three months off. For the first time since she can remember, she never touched a soccer ball during December, January and February, prime months for her Scott Gallagher club team.
During the break, Christopher saw a psychiatrist and began to work on her difficulties in handling the pressure and expectations that come with being a high-level soccer standout.
"I realized that my mental outlook was more important than any game," Christopher said. "I knew it was time to focus on me and not just a game that in the long run really doesn't mean that much."
Christopher also did her homework.
She said she understood the feelings of tennis standout Naomi Osaka, who dropped out of the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments last summer to focus on her mental health. Christopher also cringed when she read about several college athletes who committed suicide.
"I told my club coach (Shawn Hewitt) about what was going on and he said, 'Take a break,' " Christopher said. "He was so supportive of me."
Christopher worked hard to improve her mind. She said the sessions with the psychiatrist showed her how to approach the sport with a clear and confident air.
By March, she was ready to return to the game she's loved since infancy.
"The break was perfect for her," Robyn said.
Christopher needed a fresh start — and she certainly made the most of it.
The lightning-quick finisher returned with a vengeance, turning in one of the greatest individual seasons in the long history of the program.
The Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls soccer player of the year, Christopher scored a school-record 39 goals and handed out 11 assists to help the Panthers to 20-2 mark.
Christopher scored in 19 of 22 matches and recorded 14 multi-goal games. She scored five times in a 5-1 win over Oakville on April 12.
The Panthers' attempt at a second successive state championship was curtailed by a 2-0 loss to Edwardsville in the Normal Community Sectional semifinal round.
But that didn’t diminish Christopher’s accomplishments.
"She was all over the place, all season long," fellow senior teammate Mackenzie James said. "You could tell she was playing with so much confidence."
That wasn't always the case.
"Looking back on some film from my (junior) year in high school, I couldn't believe how little confidence I had out there," Christopher said.
Christopher took charge and became the top gun on one of the best offensive teams in the state.
“The weight of our goal scoring fell on Avery and she did great with that,” O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said. “We needed more out of her and she committed herself to focusing on being able score in a variety of ways.”
Christopher gave a verbal commitment to play at Western Kentucky University prior to her short departure from the game. She chose the Bowling Green school over St. Louis University and SIU Edwardsville.
With her new-found mental strength, Christopher plans on forging ahead with a soccer career.
"There was a time when I wasn't sure that's what I wanted," Christopher said. "Now I'm sure it is."
Christopher, who finished her high school career with a school-record 69 goals, has an affinity with sharks that includes wearing hats, slippers and shirts with sharks on them.
Earlier this week, she even got a shark tattoo on her hip during a family vacation in Mexico.
"Sharks are just something she's really passionate about," James said. "That's just her."
Another passion of Christopher's is the fight for racial equality. Also a starter on the Panthers' basketball team, she did not stand for the national anthem during games.
"My grandpa fought in the Vietnam War, my dad was in the Navy and my family really knows what patriotism is," Christopher said. "We always expect more from this country. So until everyone is as equal as I am, as a white woman in this country, I'm not going to sit and do nothing. I hold (the United States) to a higher standard and I want it to be better."
Christopher's transformation from nearly leaving soccer behind to becoming one of the best in state was never more evident than in the sectional semifinal loss to Edwardsville. As she trudged onto the field to begin the second half with her team trailing by two goals and the season in the balance, she picked up her downtrodden teammates by doing backflips right before play began.
That signaled the fun had returned to the game.
Now, Christopher is hoping to kick her skills up another level.
Yet no matter what happens in college, she can now look at life with a positive attitude.
"I just want to have fun and I hope to make the world a better place while I'm doing it," Christopher said.
2022 All-Metro girls soccer first team
F: Rylee Howard, senior, Lafayette
Scored 30 goals and handed out 16 assists for the Lancers, who compiled an 18-4-1 mark. Selected as the Class 4 co-offensive player of the year by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Despite being double and triple marked all season long, she had a hand in 67 percent of her team’s 69 goals. Heading to the University of Wisconsin, Howard had 101 goals and 38 assists in three seasons, helping her team to a 52-13-1 record.
F: Grace Bindbeutel, senior, St. Dominic
Helped the Crusaders to their third successive state crown with a team-high 23 goals. Missouri’s Class 4 player of the year, she had at least one goal and an assist in eight matches. Scored the game winner in a 2-1 triumph over previous unbeaten Liberty North in the state semifinals. Has signed with Oklahoma State University.
F: Gina Catanzaro, senior, Triad
Tallied a team-best 26 goals to lead the Knights to their second successive Illinois Class 2A state championship. Scored the only goal in the state title match win over Lisle Benet Academy and also had a goal in the semifinal contest against Oak Park Fenwick. Will continue her career at Maryville University.
F: Nina Preusser, junior, Nerinx Hall
Had 17 goals and 13 assists, both team highs, to help the Markers to a runner-up finish in Class 4. A first-team all-state selection. Had nine-game winning goals to lead her team to 21-3-1 mark.
M: Brooke Cattoor, junior, Fort Zumwalt South
Missouri’s Class 3 player of the year, Cattoor helped guide the Bulldogs to their second successive state championship. She scored 34 goals and handed out 24 assists. Had nine multi-goal games, including a four-tally performance in an 8-0 win over Francis Howell North on April 21. Committed to Missouri State University.
M: Mia Devrouax, sophomore, Whitfield
Missouri’s Class 1 player of the year guided the Warriors to their first state championship with a team-high 38 goals, including six game-winners. Had three goals or more eight times, including all three tallies in a 3-0 win over St. Pius X in the title match. She had five goals in an 8-0 win over Metro on April 15.
M: Audrey Smith, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt South
Set the school record for most goals in a season with 35 on the way to winning the Class 3 state title. Saved her best for last with three goals in a 5-3 win over Glendale in the title game. It was her second hat trick in the state final. Also handed out 18 assists. Had points in 25 of 27 matches.
D: Sydney Frelich, senior, Ladue
Anchored a defense that gave up just 19 goals in 22 matches on the way to a 16-5-1 mark. Also added six goals, including two game winners. A Class 3 first-team all-state choice by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, Frelich helped her team record six shutouts.
D: Julia Shoults, junior, St. Dominic
Shoults’ back-line strength played a key role in the Crusaders outscoring their opponents 84-16 this season on their way to a third consecutive state championship. A first-team all-state choice and first-team all-conference selection.
D: Avery Bohnenstiehl, senior, Triad
A lock-down defender, the Knights allowed just six goals in 26 matches under her watch on their way to a second consecutive Illinois Class 2A championship. She also had six goals and six assists, including the opening tally in a 2-0 season-opening win over traditional toughie Rochester. Heading to Truman State University.
G: Reagan Chigas, senior, Triad
Recorded 14 clean sheets to help the Knights to their second successive Class 2A state championship and the fourth in program history. Allowed just two goals in 1,205 minutes. Made 36 saves, including a season-high eight stops in 2-0 win over Chatham Glenwood in sectional play.
2022 All-Metro girls soccer second team
F: Morgan Struttmann, junior, Liberty
Paced the Eagles with 31 goals and 19 assists, both team highs. Tallied eight game-winning goals.
F: Payton Richter, senior, Waterloo
Tallied an area-best 43 goals in helping Waterloo to a 20-5-1 mark. Scored six times in an 8-0 regional win over Centralia on May 17.
F: Olivia Baca, junior, Edwardsville
Scored 25 goals, including both tallies in a 2-0 upset of defending state champion O’Fallon in the sectional semifinals. Had three goals in sectional final win over Normal Community three days later.
F: Jessica Larson, senior, St. Dominic
Made up a dynamite duo with Grace Bindbeutel up top by scoring 13 goals with 12 assists. A first-team all-state selection, she scored twice in wins over Borgia, Summit and Timberland. Signed with the University of Missouri.
M: Emma Long, senior, Orchard Farm
Tallied 39 goals, 12 game winners, to help the Eagles to a second-place finish. Missouri’s Class 2 player of the year.
M: Campbell Schultz, senior, MICDS
Scored a team-high 16 goals in guiding the Rams to a Class 2 state championship. Had OT goal in the 2-1 win over Orchard Farm in state title contest.
M: Regan Moody, senior, Althoff
Handed out a team-best 20 assists to go with 18 goals for the Crusaders, who posted a 21-6-2 mark. Heading to the University of Illinois.
D: Jailyn Brownlee, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt South
Anchored a defense that gave up just 18 goals on the way to a second successive Class 3 state crown. Also scored seven goals.
D: Jessica Bober, senior, Clayton
A key cog for a strong back line that allowed just two goals in seven Suburban Conference Green Pool matches. Second-team all-state choice.
D: Samantha Short, senior, Notre Dame
Helped the Rebels record three successive postseason shutouts with steady play in the back. Their last eight wins were shutouts.
G: Reese Potts, sophomore, Duchesne
Posted 12 shutouts and made 121 saves in 1,548 minutes. Helped the Pioneers to a 16-3 record.
2022 All-Metro girls soccer third team
F: Mary Hardy, senior, Parkway West
Scored 18 goals, 11 game-winning tallies, for the Longhorns, who compiled a 19-1 mark.
F: Aubrey Andrews, junior, Fox
Had six multi-goal games on the way to 28 goals. Scored four times twice in a five-day stretch.
F: Ella Anselm, freshman, Alton Marquette
Scored 27 times and had goals in 14 of 27 matches to become one of the top newcomers in the area.
F: Marissa Morris, freshman, Althoff
Another dazzling first-year standout, Morris had 31 goals and seven assists. Scored three or more goals in a game five times.
M: Maggie Illig, senior, Troy Buchanan
Bound for Michigan State, Illig scored 23 times for the Trojans and also handed out a team-best 10 assists.
M: Riley Cappozzo, junior, St. Pius X
A first-team all-state choice, she helped Lancers reach the championship game with 19 goals and 14 assists, both team highs.
M: Ava Vetter, sophomore, Clayton
Used her speed along the wings to tally a team-high 27 goals.
D: Maddie Schneiderhahn, senior, Ursuline
Bound for the University of Miami in Ohio, helped the Bears to a fourth-place finish in Class 3. Also scored seven goals.
D: Camille Welker, senior, Cor Jesu
Key cog in a defense that allowed 18 goals overall and just two in MWAA play. Heading to the University of Iowa.
D: Perry Rogan, sophomore, Whitfield
A first team all-state selection, her back line play helped the Warriors claim their first state crown. Whitfield allowed just one goal over its final five matches.
G: Katy Fitzler, junior, St. Dominic
Compiled a 13-3 mark with a .91 goals against average in helping the Crusaders to their third successive state crown. Made two saves in the penalty-kick round of the Class 4 state final.
