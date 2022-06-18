 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
D: Avery Bohnenstiehl, senior, Triad

Avery Bohnenstiehl, Triad

Avery Bohnenstiehl, Triad soccer

A lock-down defender, the Knights allowed just six goals in 26 matches under her watch on their way to a second consecutive Illinois Class 2A championship. She also had six goals and six assists, including the opening tally in a 2-0 season-opening win over traditional toughie Rochester. Heading to Truman State University.

