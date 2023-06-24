Anchored defense that gave up just 10 goals in 23 matches. Managed eight goals and four assists in guiding the Markers to a second-place finish in Class 4 state tournament. Selected as the Class 4 defensive player of the year by Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Heading to Lindenwood University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today