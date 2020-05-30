D: Hayley Jakovich, Eureka

Graduation year: 2018
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Jakovich helped the Wildcats win the Class 4 title in 2017 and take third the following year. Jakovich's defense helped limit opposing offenses to 17 total goals in her final season with the Wildcats. Jakovich, who went on to play at Xavier University, added eight goals and three assists as a senior and tallied 14 goals and 14 assists in four seasons.
