 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D: Jailyn Brownlee, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt South

  • 0

Anchored a defense that gave up just 18 goals on the way to a second successive Class 3 state crown. Also scored seven goals.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News