D/M: Mikala McGhee, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2012

An All-Metro first-team selection as a junior and a senior, McGhee helped the Pirates to third- (freshman) and second-place (sophomore) finishes in Class 3 while tallying 24 goals and 50 assists throughout her career. A Division I prospect in softball, basketball and soccer, McGhee went on to play college basketball at Missouri State and Florida Gulf Coast. She is currently on the St. Louis Surge women’s basketball roster.

