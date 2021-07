All-state performer was a two-way threat for the Markers, who led early before losing to St. Dominic 3-1 in the Class 4 state championship match. Duff scored 11 goals, including a picture-perfect header late a 1-0 win over Lafayette in sectional play. She also had lone goal of 1-0 quarterfinal victory against Cor Jesu. A basketball standout and All-Metro pick in that sport as well, Duff will play soccer at Clemson University.