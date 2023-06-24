Spent entire season marking the other team's top scorer. Conroy played a key role in the Angels recording 10 shutouts. A first-team all-state selection, she has signed to play at Rockhurst University in Kansas City.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today