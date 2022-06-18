 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D: Samantha Short, senior, Notre Dame

  • 0

Helped the Rebels record three successive postseason shutouts with steady play in the back. Their last eight wins were shutouts.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News