Spearheaded a Knights’ back line that shut out 22 foes, including the last 15 in a row on the way to a 24-0-1 record and the program’s third Class 2A state championship. Also scored five goals, including a game-winner against Edwardsville, and provided six assists. All-sectional honoree by Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. Signed with Culver-Stockton.