D: Sydney Frelich, senior, Ladue

Anchored a defense that gave up just 19 goals in 22 matches on the way to a 16-5-1 mark. Also added six goals, including two game winners. A Class 3 first-team all-state choice by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association, Frelich helped her team record six shutouts.

