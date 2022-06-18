F: Gina Catanzaro, senior, Triad

Tallied a team-best 26 goals to lead the Knights to their second successive Illinois Class 2A state championship. Scored the only goal in the state title match win over Lisle Benet Academy and also had a goal in the semifinal contest against Oak Park Fenwick. Will continue her career at Maryville University.
Steve Overbey
