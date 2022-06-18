 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

F: Grace Bindbeutel, senior, St. Dominic

  • 0
Grace Bindbeutel, St. Dominic

Grace Bindbeutel, St. Dominic soccer

Helped the Crusaders to their third successive state crown with a team-high 23 goals. Missouri’s Class 4 player of the year, she had at least one goal and an assist in eight matches. Scored the game winner in a 2-1 triumph over previous unbeaten Liberty North in the state semifinals. Has signed with Oklahoma State University.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News