When it came to big-time goals for the Class 3 state champions, Larson, the Post-Dispatch co-player of the year led the way. She scored 28 goals, including 12 game-winners, and scored in three of the Crusader's six postseason games.
Most popular
-
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Belleville East's Krausz ready to take next step
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
MAC soccer all-star games showcase area seniors
-
All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Early days on course with grandfather spark memorable career for Lafayette's Kreikemeier
-
St. Louis Scott Gallagher takes home six State Cup titles