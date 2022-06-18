 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Jessica Larson, senior, St. Dominic

Made up a dynamite duo with Grace Bindbeutel up top by scoring 13 goals with 12 assists. A first-team all-state selection, she scored twice in wins over Borgia, Summit and Timberland. Signed with the University of Missouri.

