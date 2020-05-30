F: Mackenzie Litzsinger, Summit

Graduation year: 2017
A key member of the Falcons’ rise to success, Litzsinger was an All-Metro first-team selection both her junior and senior seasons. Over the course of her stellar four seasons with Summit, she tallied 89 goals and added 31 assists for a program that finished second in Class 3 in 2015 and 2016. After high school, LItzsinger went on to play at SIU Edwardsville.
