F: Nina Preusser, junior, Nerinx Hall

Had 17 goals and 13 assists, both team highs, to help the Markers to a runner-up finish in Class 4. A first-team all-state selection. Had nine-game winning goals to lead her team to 21-3-1 mark.

News