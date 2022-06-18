 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Olivia Baca, junior, Edwardsville

Scored 25 goals, including both tallies in a 2-0 upset of defending state champion O’Fallon in the sectional semifinals. Had three goals in sectional final win over Normal Community three days later.

