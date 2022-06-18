F: Olivia Baca, junior, Edwardsville

Scored 25 goals, including both tallies in a 2-0 upset of defending state champion O’Fallon in the sectional semifinals. Had three goals in sectional final win over Normal Community three days later.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today