Layton, who will play soccer at Colorado State this fall, led the Red Knights in goals by a wide margin with 27. The senior had seven multi-goal games and led Incarnate with seven game-winners and 10 assists.
Most popular
-
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Belleville East's Krausz ready to take next step
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
MAC soccer all-star games showcase area seniors
-
All-Metro boys golfer of the year: Early days on course with grandfather spark memorable career for Lafayette's Kreikemeier
-
St. Louis Scott Gallagher takes home six State Cup titles