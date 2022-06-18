 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
F: Payton Richter, senior, Waterloo

Tallied an area-best 43 goals in helping Waterloo to a 20-5-1 mark. Scored six times in an 8-0 regional win over Centralia on May 17.

