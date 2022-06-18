F: Rylee Howard, senior, Lafayette

Scored 30 goals and handed out 16 assists for the Lancers, who compiled an 18-4-1 mark. Selected as the Class 4 co-offensive player of the year by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Despite being double and triple marked all season long, she had a hand in 67 percent of her team’s 69 goals. Heading to the University of Wisconsin, Howard had 101 goals and 38 assists in three seasons, helping her team to a 52-13-1 record.