F: Rylee Howard, senior, Lafayette

Scored 30 goals and handed out 16 assists for the Lancers, who compiled an 18-4-1 mark. Selected as the Class 4 co-offensive player of the year by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. Despite being double and triple marked all season long, she had a hand in 67 percent of her team’s 69 goals. Heading to the University of Wisconsin, Howard had 101 goals and 38 assists in three seasons, helping her team to a 52-13-1 record.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today