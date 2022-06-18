 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
G: Katy Fitzler, junior, St. Dominic

  • 0

Compiled a 13-3 mark with a .91 goals against average in helping the Crusaders to their third successive state crown. Made two saves in the penalty-kick round of the Class 4 state final.

