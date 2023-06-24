Posted a 21-3-1 record in helping the Panthers to their second Class 3A state championship in the last three seasons. Recorded 14 clean sheets. Allowed just 16 goals in 1,985 minutes. Gave up three goals over her last 10 matches, including back-to-back shutouts in the state tournament. Committed to Wofford College.
Steve Overbey
