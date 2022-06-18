G: Reagan Chigas, senior, Triad

Recorded 14 clean sheets to help the Knights to their second successive Class 2A state championship and the fourth in program history. Allowed just two goals in 1,205 minutes. Made 36 saves, including a season-high eight stops in 2-0 win over Chatham Glenwood in sectional play.
