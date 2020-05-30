M: Alli Magaletta, St. Joseph's

Graduation year: 2014
The key piece to helping St. Joseph’s capture its seventh state title in 2014, Magaletta shined for the Angels. The All-Metro player of the year that season tallied a team-high 17 goals and added six assists as the Angels finished 23-1 and won the class 3 title. Magaletta tallied 35 goals and 24 assists in four seasons. Magaletta went on to play at Missouri and West Virginia.
