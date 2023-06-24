Took on more of an offensive load this season with 25 goals and a team-best 32 assists in helping the Bulldogs win a third successive Class 3 state title. Had at least one point in 24 of 26 matches. Tallied six game-winning goals.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today